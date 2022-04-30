Quiet weather this weekend- just windy today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the aftermath of severe storms Friday evening, the weather will remain quiet for the majority of the weekend.

Severe storms producing grapefruit size hail and tornadoes Friday evening have moved out of the region and dry cooler weather has moved in today. Under mostly sunny skies today, temperatures will reach the 60s and 70s. The weather issue today will be the wind. Northwest wind gusts of 30-45 mph will be possible for parts of central Kansas, while western Kansas could see gusts as high as 60 mph.

Clear and cool tonight with diminishing winds. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunday looks nice with increasing high clouds and light wind speeds, however a few storms will develop across western Kansas during the late afternoon. A few storms may produce severe weather. Storms in the west will march eastward overnight, moving into central Kansas after midnight. There is another chance of severe storms Monday afternoon evening across south-central and southeast Kansas.

The active weather pattern will continue for the first week of May with another round of storms expected Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the 60s and 70s through the upcoming week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, cooler Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 74.

Tonight: Mostly clear; decreasing winds. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds, chance of showers/storms after midnight. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 56.

Mon: High: 72 Scattered showers and storms likely. Breezy

Tue: High: 68 Low: 44 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 49 Increasing clouds; evening and overnight storms.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 54 Scattered showers and storms, breezy.

Fri: High: 72 Low: 51 Decreasing clouds, becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 73 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.