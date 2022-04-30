Saturday Live Blog: Andover tornado rated EF-3, fire chief says ‘absolutely a miracle’ nobody was killed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team 12 is tracking severe weather through central and eastern Kansas. Powerful storms produced tornadoes, including a large tornado that hit Andover.

9:40 p.m. Update: Governor Laura Kelly surveyed the damage from Friday’s tornado. She called Kansas “resilient” and vowed to work with local leaders to help those affected “get back on their feet.”

Today I surveyed the damage from last night’s tornado in Andover. One thing is clear – Kansans are resilient and we will get through this together. My administration will work with local leaders to help Kansans impacted by the storm get back on their feet. pic.twitter.com/z8QQLdmtZQ — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) May 1, 2022

5:05 p.m. Update: The National Weather Service has rated the destructive twister that started in Sedgwick County and ripped through Andover, Kan., in Butler County as an EF-3 tornado. The storm resulted in hundreds of damaged buildings, including homes destroyed, and the Andover YMCA took a direct hit.

Despite the destruction, only a handful of people suffered minor injuries in both counties.

The National Weather Service in Wichita classifies Friday's tornado in Andover as an EF-3 after assessing the damage. Further assessments may continue on Sunday. https://bit.ly/3y5nImm #storm12 #kwch12 #kswx Posted by KWCH 12 Eyewitness News on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Update 4:45 p.m. Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said it was “absolutely a miracle” that Friday’s tornado produced zero fatalities. He credited the quick weather alerts and fast response from citizens for the outcome.

“Those alerts were put out so fast,” Russell said. “My house did not get hit, but we had to take cover. We were watching those alerts -- they came out so fast. It went from a storm to a severe thunderstorm warning to a tornado in just minutes.”

Russell said there were no further injuries in Andover. Two of the four people reported injured there were firefighters involved in Friday’s recovery efforts. All of those injured were treated and released.

Authorities said they are working with the United Way and the City of Andover to identify needs for donations and volunteers. The best way to help, for now, is through the United Way website, but more opportunities will become available as needs are identified.

“This is just stuff.”



The perspective of this homeowner who survived a tornado destroying her home on Andover Rd. #AndoverTornado pic.twitter.com/h77m5gA6fI — Lily Wu - KWCH (@KWCHLily) April 30, 2022

Update 4:30 p.m. Andover Central girls basketball player Gracie Hett and assistant coach Jacob Britain lost their homes in Friday’s tornado. A Gofundme has been set up to provide relief to their families.

One of our own, Gracie Hett, lost her home in the tornado last night. Please help @ACHSGIRLSBBALL raise funds to get both Gracie and Coach Britain on their feet. Retweet, like and help spread the word. #ACALLDAY



Lady Jags Basketball Tornado Relief https://t.co/BQxlvisEyb — Andover Central HS Volleyball (@ACJaguarVB) April 30, 2022

4:15 p.m. Update Andover authorities are still assessing what donations are needed. If you’d like to bring something to donate, Wheatland Elementary, 15200 E. 21st St. N., is open until 5 p.m. Saturday.

We are still assessing what donations are needed at this time, if you feel you must bring something in to donate, Wheatland Elementary is open until 5 p.m. today 4/30/22 at 15200 E 21st St N. #DirectorDayAPD — Andover KS Police Department (@AndoverKSPD) April 30, 2022

Police say cash is still the best way to help. A link to donate is in the post below:

However, cash is still the best way to help! You can donate below at: https://t.co/9Iw9vYADAE...

We will keep you updated as we know more on specific donation needs. #DirectorDayAPD — Andover KS Police Department (@AndoverKSPD) April 30, 2022

3:10 p.m. Update A video shared with us by Newman men’s basketball coach RJ Allen:

2:45 p.m. Update Natural gas service is restored to Velvet Leaf Court and the 1700 block of South Lantern Lane. ONE Gas crews are conducting safety checks and relighting appliances where possible.

Work continues in the Reflection Lake area, and service will likely not be restored there until further storm clean-up is complete.

If you smell a natural gas odor, leave the area immediately, then call 911 and the ONE Gas emergency line at 888-482-4950.

Eastbound U.S. 54/400 lanes have been reopened after being closed because of tornado damage in the Andover area.

Westbound lanes of the highway remain closed from 159th on the west to Santa Fe Lake Road on the east.

It is unclear when the westbound lanes will reopen.

Sedgwick County Commissioners viewed damaged areas and spoke with Sedgwick County residents who suffered damage because of the storms.

County Commissioners viewed damaged areas and spoke with Sedgwick County residents who suffered damaged because of the storms. Posted by Sedgwick County Government on Saturday, April 30, 2022

1 p.m. Update: Kellogg remains closed in Andover while emergency crews conduct searches in the tornado-damaged neighborhoods. The highway is closed in both directions from Andover Road to Santa Fe Lake Road. Residents who live in those areas must show ID in order to get back in.

Police are not allowing volunteers in the area right now and ask that people stay away until secondary searches are completed. They have also asked people not to fly drones in the area until those searches are complete.

There were 966 buildings in the path of the storm, as of noon on Saturday, only four people were injured in the storm.

Evergy continues to work to restore power in the area. More than 15,000 people were without power as a result of the storm. Now, only 1,200 people are without power.

Those in need of shelter can report to Wheatland Elementary School, 15200 E. 21st St. N. If you’d like to help, call the United Way at 211 or find more information here: https://www.unitedwayplains.org/disaster-response/tornado-relief-efforts/#hmpgsldr.

Officials will give another update at 4:30 p.m.

10:30 a.m. Update: Sedgwick County says a few hundred residents remain without power as Evergy works to restore it.

No new injuries have been reported at this time. The Sedgwick County Fire Department Taskforce 5 continues to support Butler County and Andover Fire Departments.

Wichita citizens can take trash and debris to the Brooks C&D Landfill located at 4100 N West St, Wichita, KS 67205. Hours of operation and additional information can be found at https://www.wichita.gov/PWU/Pages/Brooks.aspx.

We're now getting a first look at the devastation in Andover following Friday night's tornado. This storm, 31 years and 3 days to the day of the 1991 Andover tornado, resulted in only minor injuries and no fatalities. https://t.co/oO6QGU4iJD #storm12 #kwch12 #kswx pic.twitter.com/Cj9MwgIRLG — KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) April 30, 2022

Downed power lines are restricting the reopening of 159th Street between Pawnee and Harry and on Pawnee between 143rd Street and 159th Street. There are also large trees in the roadway on 143rd Street between Pawnee and 31st Street

In Butler County, there are approximately a total of 2,000 customers without power. Evergy is continuing to work to restore power to those residents.

Citizens in need of shelter can go to St. Vincent de Paul at 123 N Andover Rd, Andover, KS 67002.

Power lines are down across the area and U.S. 54/400 is closed from 159th on the west to Santa Fe Lake Road on the east. Traffic is being diverted. It is not clear how long the closure will last.

The Butler County Landfill will offer extended hours and will waive fees for debris cleanup related to the tornado/storm event. Hours of operation will be Saturday (Today), April 30, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 12 to 6 p.m., and Monday through Friday, May 2-6, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Butler County Landfill is located at 2963 SW 40th St., El Dorado, KS (the intersection of SW 40th St. ad SW Boyer Rd.)

The City of Andover Public Works is also planning to pick up branches/tree limbs placed at the curb.

Emergency officials have asked people to stay out of weather-damaged areas until they have been fully assessed and deemed safe.

Donations can be made to the United Way at https://www.unitedwayplains.org/. Anyone directly impacted by the tornados on Friday, April 29, can call United Way 211 for shelter, basic needs or clean up.

This is just some of the damage in the Lakeview Heights area in Andover. Now residents are just trying to salvage what they can and are starting to pick up the pieces. #KWCH @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/FoMNEPYu6v — Abbey Higginbotham (@kwchabbey) April 30, 2022

8:30 a.m. Update: Officials in Andover released new information Saturday morning about Friday night’s devastating tornado. There is good news to report. There were no fatalities and only four people who suffered minor injuries. Everyone is accounted for, so they do not expect that number to change.

Officials want everyone to stay away from the damaged areas as crews work to assess just how bad things are. They are not ready for volunteers or on-lookers.

If you want to help, you can do so by donating to the United Way of the Plains. You can find more information by calling 211.

Evergy crews are working on restoring power wherever possible and removing downed power lines. More than 85% of customers who lost power have been restored. If you come upon a downed power line, assume it is live and stay clear of it.

There is a shelter set up, but as of this morning, no one was taking advantage of it.

If you have debris, you can take it to the Butler County Landfill to drop it off for free.

You can also report damage to your property by emailing: cityhall@andoverks.com

Crews have not yet determined an EF rating for the tornado, they are assessing damage.

The next briefing from authorities will be at noon today. Watch it live on KWCH 12, here on www.kwch.com and the KWCH 12 News App.

12:30 a.m. Update: Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said 966 buildings were in the path of a destructive tornado that started in Sedgwick County and moved into Butler County. In Sedgwick County, 50 to 100 buildings were damaged. Russell said that while preliminary assessments had been done, it is unknown how many buildings were damaged in Andover.

Russell said the worst of the damage was near Harry and Andover Road. He said in some neighborhoods, homes “were completely blown away.” Eyewitness News caught a glimpse of the damage Friday night. Homes were flattened and sustained major damage.

So far, only a few injuries have been reported. In Sedgwick County, one woman suffered serious injuries while two others had minor injuries. Russell said there were no injuries so far in Butler County, but a secondary assessment would be conducted Saturday morning for a better determination.

For those who lost their homes, or whose homes were greatly damaged, a shelter has been set up at St. Vince de Paul Church, 123 N. Andover Road, in Andover, and at Andover Baptist Church, 1043 S. Andover Road.

