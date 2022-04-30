Advertisement

Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas

Memorial Candla
Memorial Candla(KVLY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - In addition to wreckage from Friday’s Andover tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash Friday evening, according to officials.

Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois; and Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

The three were in a vehicle being driven by Nair southbound on Interstate 35 when the vehicle hydroplaned and was struck by a tractor-trailer rig in Tonkawa, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City, the report said.

A statement released by OU said: “The university is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of three students. Each were valued and loved members of our community.”

