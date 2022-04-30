Wichita native Breece Hall drafted by NY Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and WICHITA, Kan. (AP and KWCH) - The New York Jets moved up in the NFL draft again and added another speedy playmaker to their offense. Iowa State running back Breece Hall was taken with the 36th overall pick Friday night after the Jets acquired it from the Giants for their second-round selection at No. 38 and a fifth-rounder.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Hall was a two-time All-American who set an Iowa State record with 56 touchdowns in three seasons, including 41 TD runs in the past two years. He’ll likely form a potentially potent 1-2 combination in the Jets’ backfield with Michael Carter, a fourth-rounder last year who led the team in rushing.

Hall, a Wichita native, is a product of Wichita Northwest High School. Family, friends and coaches joined him for a draft watch party during Thursday night’s first round. Hall expected to be selected in Round 1, but kept a positive tone through the slight disappointment. After being selected Friday, Hall twetted that he’s “ready to work,” with a hashtag, #TakeFlight. Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

