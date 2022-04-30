Advertisement

Wichita native Breece Hall drafted by NY Jets

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) escape the tackle of West Virginia safety Tykee Smith...
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) escape the tackle of West Virginia safety Tykee Smith (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson) (KWCHCIK)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and WICHITA, Kan. (AP and KWCH) - The New York Jets moved up in the NFL draft again and added another speedy playmaker to their offense. Iowa State running back Breece Hall was taken with the 36th overall pick Friday night after the Jets acquired it from the Giants for their second-round selection at No. 38 and a fifth-rounder.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Hall was a two-time All-American who set an Iowa State record with 56 touchdowns in three seasons, including 41 TD runs in the past two years. He’ll likely form a potentially potent 1-2 combination in the Jets’ backfield with Michael Carter, a fourth-rounder last year who led the team in rushing.

Hall, a Wichita native, is a product of Wichita Northwest High School. Family, friends and coaches joined him for a draft watch party during Thursday night’s first round. Hall expected to be selected in Round 1, but kept a positive tone through the slight disappointment. After being selected Friday, Hall twetted that he’s “ready to work,” with a hashtag, #TakeFlight. Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A powerful tornado left behind extensive damage in Andover, Kansas.
Friday Live Blog: No fatalities, only minor injuries reported in devastating Andover tornado
A tornado damaged hundreds of building after popping up in Sedgwick County and ripping into...
PHOTO GALLERY: April 29th tornado
A destructive tornado destroyed some homes in Andover, Kan.
Tornado tears through Andover, dozens of homes, businesses damaged or destroyed
Memorial Candla
Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas
Saturday morning, the severity of Friday evening's tornado in Andover, Kan. was realized.
Saturday Live Blog: Andover tornado rated EF-3, fire chief says ‘absolutely a miracle’ nobody was killed

Latest News

Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis (5) during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame...
Chiefs draft Purdue defensive end with second pick of 2022 NFL Draft
Washington's Trent McDuffie encourages fans in the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Meet the newest Chief: Trent McDuffie
FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game on Dec. 12, 2021, in...
Kansas looks to use taxes on sports bets to attract Chiefs
Shocker basketball
Craig Porter returning to WSU after inking NIL deal with new group