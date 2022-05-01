Community providing food, water for families, workers, first responders in Andover

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover Baptist Church, at 1043 S. Andover Rd., is continuing to provide food and water to people affected by the Andover tornado, along with workers, volunteers and first responders.

The church served water and snacks on Saturday. On Sunday, free donuts are being provided by Pete’s Donut Shack from 8-10 a.m. Lunch will be provided by Creekstone Farms beginning at 11 a.m.

Here is some help available for people affected by the tornado, all workers, volunteers and first responders. pic.twitter.com/ElX4VjF1XJ — Sedgwick County (@SedgwickCounty) April 30, 2022

