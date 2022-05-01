Advertisement

Community providing food, water for families, workers, first responders in Andover

Andover Baptist Church in Andover, Kansas
Andover Baptist Church in Andover, Kansas(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover Baptist Church, at 1043 S. Andover Rd., is continuing to provide food and water to people affected by the Andover tornado, along with workers, volunteers and first responders.

The church served water and snacks on Saturday. On Sunday, free donuts are being provided by Pete’s Donut Shack from 8-10 a.m. Lunch will be provided by Creekstone Farms beginning at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A powerful tornado left behind extensive damage in Andover, Kansas.
Friday Live Blog: No fatalities, only minor injuries reported in devastating Andover tornado
A tornado damaged hundreds of building after popping up in Sedgwick County and ripping into...
PHOTO GALLERY: April 29th tornado
A destructive tornado destroyed some homes in Andover, Kan.
Tornado tears through Andover, dozens of homes, businesses damaged or destroyed
Memorial Candla
Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas
Saturday morning, the severity of Friday evening's tornado in Andover, Kan. was realized.
Saturday Live Blog: Andover tornado rated EF-3, fire chief says ‘absolutely a miracle’ nobody was killed

Latest News

United Way of the Plains in Wichita, Kansas
How to help: Andover disaster relief fund set up, more opportunities available soon
Emergency calls shed light on the mental-health crisis 17-yaer-old Cedric Lofton faced before...
Community task force releases recommendations for change after Wichita teen’s in-custody death
HumanKind Ministries
Wichitans encouraged to give up beds Friday for homeless awareness
Manufactured homes in Salina, Kansas
As Salina grows, developers work to provide solutions to housing shortage