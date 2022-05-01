Advertisement

One killed, one critically injured in separate late-Saturday crashes

Deadly Crash Graphic
Deadly Crash Graphic(AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead following a crash in the 3100 block of N. Broadway in Wichita. Dispatch confirmed the fatality, but there were no other details immediately available.

In a separate crash, one person was critically injured in a crash involving either a car or truck -- dispatch could not confirm -- and a motorcycle. The crash happened near the Emery Gardens Apartments at S Hydraulic and Georgia.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A powerful tornado left behind extensive damage in Andover, Kansas.
Friday Live Blog: No fatalities, only minor injuries reported in devastating Andover tornado
A tornado damaged hundreds of building after popping up in Sedgwick County and ripping into...
PHOTO GALLERY: April 29th tornado
A destructive tornado destroyed some homes in Andover, Kan.
Tornado tears through Andover, dozens of homes, businesses damaged or destroyed
Memorial Candla
Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas
Saturday morning, the severity of Friday evening's tornado in Andover, Kan. was realized.
Saturday Live Blog: Andover tornado rated EF-3, fire chief says ‘absolutely a miracle’ nobody was killed

Latest News

Memorial Candla
Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas
KWCH Car Crash generic
Newton man killed in Franklin County crash
A Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle was hit by a commercial vehicle during a truck inspection on...
KHP vehicle hit on I-70, trooper not seriously hurt
KWCH Car Crash generic
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed while walking dog near Pawnee and Greenwich