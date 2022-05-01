One killed, one critically injured in separate late-Saturday crashes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead following a crash in the 3100 block of N. Broadway in Wichita. Dispatch confirmed the fatality, but there were no other details immediately available.

In a separate crash, one person was critically injured in a crash involving either a car or truck -- dispatch could not confirm -- and a motorcycle. The crash happened near the Emery Gardens Apartments at S Hydraulic and Georgia.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

