One killed, one critically injured in separate late-Saturday crashes
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead following a crash in the 3100 block of N. Broadway in Wichita. Dispatch confirmed the fatality, but there were no other details immediately available.
In a separate crash, one person was critically injured in a crash involving either a car or truck -- dispatch could not confirm -- and a motorcycle. The crash happened near the Emery Gardens Apartments at S Hydraulic and Georgia.
We will provide more information as it becomes available.
