Advertisement

Unsettled weather pattern continues

Storm systems lined up and headed towards Kansas
Severe weather chances increasing through Monday
Severe weather chances increasing through Monday(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few severe storms possible across western Kansas this evening

Severe weather chances ramp up this week, as several storm systems take aim on the Central Plains. Today looks fairly quiet weather-wise, until later this afternoon/evening as the next weather system begins to impact Kansas. A few strong to severe storms will be possible across far western Kansas. Hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary severe weather threats later today.

Another round of severe storms will be possible on Monday afternoon. These storms will pack more of a punch, with the primary threat being large hail and a few strong tornadoes. Monday’s severe weather should move into south-central Kansas by early afternoon, being pushed east by a strong cold front and dryline. Stay weather aware and look for updated forecasts and rapidly changing weather conditions. After a quiet day Tuesday, more storms are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Some good news, beneficial rainfall is expected for parts of central and eastern Kansas through Thursday with 1-3″ of rain spreading across most of Kansas. The heaviest rainfall amounts will likely occur east of I-135 and along the Kansas/Oklahoma state-line. Drying out as we head into next weekend and warming up into the 80s by Mother’s Day.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: A mix of sun and clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: NW/SE 5-15. High: 75

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms after midnight. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 56

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms, some severe during the afternoon. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Evening severe storms ending, mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 46

Tue: High: 64 Decreasing clouds, cooler.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 49 Showers and storms likely, breezy.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 55 Showers and storms possible.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon.

Sat: High: 73 Low: 50 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 55 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A powerful tornado left behind extensive damage in Andover, Kansas.
Friday Live Blog: No fatalities, only minor injuries reported in devastating Andover tornado
A tornado damaged hundreds of building after popping up in Sedgwick County and ripping into...
PHOTO GALLERY: April 29th tornado
A destructive tornado destroyed some homes in Andover, Kan.
Tornado tears through Andover, dozens of homes, businesses damaged or destroyed
Memorial Candla
Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas
Saturday morning, the severity of Friday evening's tornado in Andover, Kan. was realized.
Saturday Live Blog: Andover tornado rated EF-3, fire chief says ‘absolutely a miracle’ nobody was killed

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Not as windy Sunday, evening storms western Kansas
Saturday morning, the severity of Friday evening's tornado in Andover, Kan. was realized.
Saturday Live Blog: Andover tornado rated EF-3, fire chief says ‘absolutely a miracle’ nobody was killed
Windy Saturday, a few storms Sunday evening
Quiet weather this weekend- just windy today
Tornado watches continue in Kansas
Evening severe threat continues in Kansas