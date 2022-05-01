Unsettled weather pattern continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few severe storms possible across western Kansas this evening

Severe weather chances ramp up this week, as several storm systems take aim on the Central Plains. Today looks fairly quiet weather-wise, until later this afternoon/evening as the next weather system begins to impact Kansas. A few strong to severe storms will be possible across far western Kansas. Hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary severe weather threats later today.

Another round of severe storms will be possible on Monday afternoon. These storms will pack more of a punch, with the primary threat being large hail and a few strong tornadoes. Monday’s severe weather should move into south-central Kansas by early afternoon, being pushed east by a strong cold front and dryline. Stay weather aware and look for updated forecasts and rapidly changing weather conditions. After a quiet day Tuesday, more storms are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Some good news, beneficial rainfall is expected for parts of central and eastern Kansas through Thursday with 1-3″ of rain spreading across most of Kansas. The heaviest rainfall amounts will likely occur east of I-135 and along the Kansas/Oklahoma state-line. Drying out as we head into next weekend and warming up into the 80s by Mother’s Day.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: A mix of sun and clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: NW/SE 5-15. High: 75

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms after midnight. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 56

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms, some severe during the afternoon. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Evening severe storms ending, mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 46

Tue: High: 64 Decreasing clouds, cooler.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 49 Showers and storms likely, breezy.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 55 Showers and storms possible.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon.

Sat: High: 73 Low: 50 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 55 Mostly sunny, breezy.

