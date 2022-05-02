Advertisement

CBS shows missed due to severe weather to be aired later this week

Blue Bloods star, Donnie Wahlberg.
Blue Bloods star, Donnie Wahlberg.(MGN image)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As severe weather dominated Friday night’s (April 29) coverage on KWCH, the effort to keep viewers safe with up-to-the-second updates on a dangerous, tornado-producing storm took priority over regularly scheduled programming. Fans of “Magnum P.I.” and “Blue Bloods” will have a chance later this week to see the shows they missed Friday.

“Magnum P.I.” can be seen at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday (May 4) with “Blue Bloods” airing again at 12:35 a.m. Thursday, May 5.

In case you miss any episode of your favorite CBS show, you can always watch them for free the next day at CBS.com/watch.

