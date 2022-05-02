Evening storm threat, then dry Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that after storms end this evening, dry and cool weather is expected Tuesday.

Severe storms will remain possible across south central and southeast Kansas this evening. Storms could produce large hail, damaging winds, and possibly a tornado or two.

Storms will shift into southeast Kansas by 10 PM, then we will remain dry for the rest of the night.

It will be a cool start to the day Tuesday with morning low temperatures in the 30s over western Kansas with 40s for eastern Kansas.

Skies will start out cloudy, but sunshine will gradually return through the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Another round of showers and storms will arrive on Wednesday with activity lasting into Thursday too. The threat of severe weather is expected to remain low with this activity at this time.

The additional round of rain will keep temperatures cooler through Thursday, but warmer weather will return by Friday and into this weekend as highs reach the 70s and 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening storms, some severe; mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 5-15.

Wed: High: 63 Cloudy; scattered showers and storms likely.

Thu: High: 64 Low: 56 Showers and storms likely.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 48 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 62 Mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 65 Mostly sunny; windy.

