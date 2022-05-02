Extensive tornado damage not limited to Andover

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The impact from Friday’s tornado on the Andover community made national news. The images of homes and businesses heavily damaged or destroyed in the tornado have been spread far and wide, but the destruction wasn’t limited to city limits and not everyone impacted lives in Andover. Somewhat overlooked are people impacted who live in southeast Sedgwick County, outside of the community. A neighborhood and mobile home park off 31st Street South, experienced extensive damage from the EF-3 tornado.

With the threat for more severe weather, Thomas Keys, who lives near 31st Street South and 137th Street East, worked Monday to retrieve property from his damaged shed. He wanted to save them before another storm hits. For Keys, Friday’s violent storm happened fast.

“We were sitting right here inside the bedroom window when I got an alarm, the alert, and within two minutes, it was here,” he said of the tornado. “We didn’t even have a chance to get downstairs.”

Keys’ property only suffered minimal. He’s thankful it wasn’t worse and that nobody died. Though physically okay, some of his neighbors aren’t so fortunate.

“[I] said I am so lucky I just got a few shingles missing, but they lost their whole house and the one across the street lost their whole house,” he said. “I’m so lucky, this here is nothing. I’m just so lucky I’m alive.”

In the southeast Sedgwick County neighborhood, Malinda Veatch lost her home. She said she’s fortunate she didn’t lose her husband, too.

“My husband was on step number three, going down, and it grabbed him and pushed him down the stairs. So luckily it didn’t suck him up and put him out there in the pasture,” she said of his efforts to seek shelter from the tornado.

Veatch said there was little time to react.

“Maybe 40 seconds, 40 seconds. And if I hadn’t had my phone in my hand and had it tell me that alert, I would have... I wouldn’t be here, and neither would my husband,” she said.

Veatch’s husband was not seriously injured, but he did suffer bruises and cuts. Veatch said the moment of shock came when she realized the full impact of what hit.

“And then I look up the stairs to look up, to go out, and there was no roof,” she said.

Veatch said she and her husband’s departure from their property will be temporary as they plan on rebuilding their home on the same spot.

