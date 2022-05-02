Friends University hosting free webinars to manage tornado, weather anxieties

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends University is sponsoring two free webinars for anyone struggling emotionally with anxiety, trouble sleeping or other trauma-like symptoms after the recent tornados that affected the local Andover, Rose Hill and the Wichita community.

Helping Children Feel Safe Again After a Tornado

Friday, May 6 from noon to 1 p.m.

Featuring Elizabeth Miranda, LCMFT and trauma specialist

Zoom Link: https://friendsu.zoom.us/j/92397808593

Recognizing Post Tornado Stress and Trauma

Wednesday, May 11 from noon to 1 p.m.

Featuring Jana Hinz, LCMFT and trauma specialist

Zoom Link: https://friendsu.zoom.us/j/97109288578?pwd=OUZMN09oVUp0RzhnZGxIK3RRQ1gvZz09

“The recent tornados have created some weather-related anxiety for many people including our children,” said Dr. Rebecca Culver-Turner, associate professor and Wichita site program director of the Master of Science in Family Therapy (MSFT) program at Friends University. “We want to be able to help the people in our community learn how to recognize and manage the stress and anxiety of what they are feeling so they can understand how their body is reacting to this crisis. It can be surprising to still experience anxiety or watch a family member experience anxiety after a crisis; we want to help people understand and cope with this phenomenon.”

These webinars are provided through the sponsorship of the Friends University Master of Science in Family Therapy Program (MSFT).

For additional information on Friends University’s mental health resources, visit here or additional information on the MSFT program can be found here.

