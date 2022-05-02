Advertisement

Friends University hosting free webinars to manage tornado, weather anxieties

A powerful tornado left behind extensive damage in Andover, Kansas.
A powerful tornado left behind extensive damage in Andover, Kansas.(Josh Wells)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends University is sponsoring two free webinars for anyone struggling emotionally with anxiety, trouble sleeping or other trauma-like symptoms after the recent tornados that affected the local Andover, Rose Hill and the Wichita community.

“The recent tornados have created some weather-related anxiety for many people including our children,” said Dr. Rebecca Culver-Turner, associate professor and Wichita site program director of the Master of Science in Family Therapy (MSFT) program at Friends University. “We want to be able to help the people in our community learn how to recognize and manage the stress and anxiety of what they are feeling so they can understand how their body is reacting to this crisis. It can be surprising to still experience anxiety or watch a family member experience anxiety after a crisis; we want to help people understand and cope with this phenomenon.”

These webinars are provided through the sponsorship of the Friends University Master of Science in Family Therapy Program (MSFT).

For additional information on Friends University’s mental health resources, visit here or additional information on the MSFT program can be found here.

