Large hail, strong tornadoes possible Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the work week with showers and storms rolling across Kansas. While nothing severe is expected this morning, aside from pockets of heavy rain, severe storms are likely this afternoon and evening over south-central Kansas.

The best chance for severe weather will take place after 4 p.m., and like last Friday the main concern is very large hail followed by a tornado or two. While this is a slightly different severe weather set-up than last week, a strong, long-lasting tornado cannot be ruled out, especially south of highway 400 toward the Oklahoma border. The severe threat will be over by 10 p.m., if not sooner.

Out-the-door temperatures in the 50s will not move much today. However, highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s are only a few degrees below normal. Tuesday looks a little warmer with highs in the middle to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

The break from the showers and storms will be brief as wet and stormy weather comes back to Kansas on Wednesday into Thursday. While the severe threat is low, heavy rainfall is a concern.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Showers/storms likely; some severe after 4pm. Wind: SE/W 10-20. High: 71.

Tonight: Evening storms, some severe; cloudy and windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Slow decrease in cloud cover. Wind: NW/E 10-20; gusty early. High: 66.

Wed: Low: 51. High: 65. Cloudy; showers/storms likely.

Thu: Low: 55. High: 64. Cloudy; showers/storms likely.

Fri: Low: 48. High: 75. Mostly sunny, milder.

Sat: Low: 55. High: 84. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 62. High: 88. Partly cloudy, and windy, and hot.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.