LIVE BLOG: Arkansas City, Winfield dismiss early due to expected severe weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1 p.m. Derby Public Schools have canceled afterschool activities Monday. Latchkey and PrimeTime programs will remain open for normal hours, and any activity scheduled for Zoom can continue as planned.

Arkansas City and Winfield schools are dismissing at 2 p.m. on Monday due to anticipated severe weather. The Arkansas City softball doubleheader against Andover Central is postponed to May 13, and all other afterschool activities are canceled.

Buses will start their routes at the early dismissal time.

Due to the possibility of severe weather conditions this afternoon, all USD 465 schools will dismiss at 2:00 pm today. ... Posted by USD 465 - Winfield on Monday, May 2, 2022

