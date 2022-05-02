LIVE BLOG: Arkansas City, Winfield dismiss early due to expected severe weather
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1 p.m. Derby Public Schools have canceled afterschool activities Monday. Latchkey and PrimeTime programs will remain open for normal hours, and any activity scheduled for Zoom can continue as planned.
Arkansas City and Winfield schools are dismissing at 2 p.m. on Monday due to anticipated severe weather. The Arkansas City softball doubleheader against Andover Central is postponed to May 13, and all other afterschool activities are canceled.
Buses will start their routes at the early dismissal time.
