LIVE BLOG: Torando Watch issued for southern Kansas until 10 p.m.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:50 p.m. A radar-indicated tornado warning has been issued for portions of the southeast corner of Kiowa County, and the southern portions of Barber and Pratt counties. The storm is tracking east at 25-30 mph, south of Highway 400. Greensburg, Haviland and Pratt are not included in the track, but f you live in Coats or Sun City, get to a safe place (underground or into the innermost room of your home on the lowest level. There is no guarantee that this storm will produce a tornado, but large hail is possible.

Tornado Warning including Sun City KS, Croft KS until 4:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/JRdZQCQa7D — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) May 2, 2022

3:35 p.m. A tornado watch has been issued for 15 counties in southern Kansas until 10 p.m.

Thunderstorms capable of producing hail up to half dollar size, strong damaging winds and periods of very heavy rainfall will be possible this afternoon south and east of Dodge City.

Residents in Bucklin submitted photos of golf ball size hail and smaller stones that fell Monday afternoon. No reports of damage have been made.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of southern Kansas until 10 PM. Stay with Storm Team 12 for the latest updates. Posted by KWCH 12 Eyewitness News on Monday, May 2, 2022

3:13 p.m. As clean up continues throughout the city of Andover, displaced momentous items are being found and not claimed by the owners.

The Andover Police Department has developed a collection system for small or medium-sized momentous items in the April 29, 2022, Andover Tornado. The collection site is located at The Andover Police Department (909 N. Andover Road).

Once you arrive in the parking lot of the police department, call the non-emergency line (316) 733-5177 ext. 0 and request for an officer to meet you for found momentous items from Friday night’s tornado. The officer will ask you your name, phone number and location where you found the items.

Found animals will not be accepted and will need to be taken to Countryside Pet Clinic.

12:35 p.m. Update: With another round of severe weather predicted for south-central Kansas and several people out of their homes due to Friday evening’s tornado, the City of Andover is opening the City Hall Storm Shelter for residents who need a place to go. There will be a shelter manager from the city onsite to manage the shelter. Animal Rescue has provided 15 kennels for pets if needed. Please be sure to put your dog in a kennel when you arrive and you can sit right beside them.

Other shelter options include:

The Concession Stand Restrooms at the 13th Street Ball Diamonds

Restrooms in Central Park

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church

If you are an Andover resident who has been impacted by the tornado, you need to visit the Andover Community Center (1008 E. 13th St) where Disaster Relief and case management will be available. Eligibility for any future financial assistance requires opening a case with the American Red Cross. Mental health services, clean up supplies, and other residential disaster services are also available on site.

Residents with roof damage, please be aware - if a roofer approaches you and is not on the State’s registry, they will not be in COA’s jurisdiction either. You can check below at: https://ag.ks.gov/in-your-corner.../resources/roofer-search

Donations: To donate physical items, please stop by The Andover Community Center or call 211, but monetary donations are the best way to help. CLICK HERE TO DONATE

One westbound lane of U.S. 54/400 has been reopened after being closed because of tornado damage in the Andover area.

Although one westbound lane is back open as of Monday morning, May 2, one of the westbound lanes of the highway remains closed: from Yorktown on the west to Meadowlark on the east. The length of the closed section has been reduced from what it had been over the weekend.

Westbound traffic is being directed to slow down.

Eastbound lanes in that section were reopened on Saturday after tornado damage Friday night.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.