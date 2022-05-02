Museum of World Treasures suffers smoke damage after Sunday fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s Museum of World Treasures is closed Monday following a Sunday evening fire that damaged the outside of the building and left some items with minor smoke damage.

The fire happened around 6:30 Sunday night. Firefighters responded to alarm notifications and found fire outside the west entrance of the former Heroes location, which sent smoke into the museum.

No one was injured and the museum sustained only minor structural damage. The museum’s items are safe except for minor smoke damage.

It is not known when the museum will reopen.

