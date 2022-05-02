Advertisement

Museum of World Treasures suffers smoke damage after Sunday fire

Fire damage outside Museum of World Treasures
Fire damage outside Museum of World Treasures(Museum of World Treasures)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s Museum of World Treasures is closed Monday following a Sunday evening fire that damaged the outside of the building and left some items with minor smoke damage.

The fire happened around 6:30 Sunday night. Firefighters responded to alarm notifications and found fire outside the west entrance of the former Heroes location, which sent smoke into the museum.

No one was injured and the museum sustained only minor structural damage. The museum’s items are safe except for minor smoke damage.

It is not known when the museum will reopen.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado damaged hundreds of building after popping up in Sedgwick County and ripping into...
PHOTO GALLERY: April 29th tornado
Monday's severe weather outlook.
Large hail, strong tornadoes possible Monday
Severe weather outlook Monday.
Weather Alert: Severe storms return Monday
Memorial Candla
Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas
Deadly Crash Graphic
One killed, one critically injured in separate late-Saturday crashes

Latest News

The Andover Police Department has created a collection site to help items or mementos recovered...
Andover Police Department opens collection site for found items, mementos
Winfield High School
LIVE BLOG: Arkansas City, Winfield dismiss early due to expected severe weather
A tornado struck Sedgwick and Butler counties on Friday, April 29, 2022. It left behind a path...
Tornado shelters open in south-central Kansas ahead of another round of severe weather
The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated...
LIVE BLOG: Torando Watch issued for southern Kansas until 10 p.m.