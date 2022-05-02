Advertisement

One man’s home hit by 1991 and 2022 tornados

One man was hit by two tornados in the last 31 years
By Joe Baker
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - People in the damaged reflection lake neighborhood are preparing for another round of severe weather.

Mike Wilson suffered damage to his house. It’s the second tornado Mike has experienced. The EF5 tornado that went through Andover 31 years ago impacted him and his family.

Mike says, “I looked through our windows and saw the formation of the tornado and the debris spinning around. That is when I got my family and my pets into our concrete room. That saved us.”

He was in Augusta at the time and was driving into Andover to find his family.

“If I didn’t know where my mom and dad had lived, I would have never known because it was one pile of rubble after another in 1991, and I had known that I counted the piles, and that would have been my mom and dad’s home, and sure enough, that was correct,” said Mike.

He says the rubble made it difficult for his parents to escape from their house, but Mike came to the rescue.

“I found scrap wood between the neighbors and built me a makeshift ladder that would get down 6 feet down into the well so they could climb out,” said Mike. “Horrifying. It’s loud. It’s destructive. I always think of tornadoes in one word, called uprooting. It uproots trees, and it uproots families.”

Now Mike and other homeowners in the area are worried about heavy rain and the potential for more severe weather tomorrow.

