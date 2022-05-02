Advertisement

Preparation tips for severe weather

Graphic.
Graphic.(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With more severe weather predicted for Monday, here are a few things you may want to think about.

Here is a list of tips according to the National Weather Service in case of severe weather.

Some items to have on hand include:

  • Flashlight and extra batteries.
  • Cell phone charger and portable charger.
  • Set of car and house keys.
  • Your driver’s license and cash.
  • Tennis shoes, an extra pair of clothes, and any medications you might need.
  • Keep this bag in your shelter or near your door to quickly exit if you need to leave your house for shelter.

Shelter in your home:

  • If your building does not have a basement, you should go to the first floor or find a windowless room.
  • Take shelter in your bathroom, even if they have an exterior wall or windows. Bathrooms are safe due to the thick pipes inside the walls that will insulate you during a tornado.
    • Climb into the bathtub if you have one and something to serve as a cover from possible debris falling.
  • Use your closet. Pull your clothes off their hangers and heavy items off the shelves so they don’t fall and cause injury. Grab bedding to protect yourself from falling objects.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado damaged hundreds of building after popping up in Sedgwick County and ripping into...
PHOTO GALLERY: April 29th tornado
Monday's severe weather outlook.
Large hail, strong tornadoes possible Monday
Severe weather outlook Monday.
Weather Alert: Severe storms return Monday
Memorial Candla
Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas
Deadly Crash Graphic
One killed, one critically injured in separate late-Saturday crashes

Latest News

The Andover Police Department has created a collection site to help items or mementos recovered...
Andover Police Department opens collection site for found items, mementos
Winfield High School
LIVE BLOG: Arkansas City, Winfield dismiss early due to expected severe weather
A tornado struck Sedgwick and Butler counties on Friday, April 29, 2022. It left behind a path...
Tornado shelters open in south-central Kansas ahead of another round of severe weather
Fire damage outside Museum of World Treasures
Museum of World Treasures suffers smoke damage after Sunday fire
The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated...
LIVE BLOG: Torando Watch issued for southern Kansas until 10 p.m.