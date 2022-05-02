Preparation tips for severe weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With more severe weather predicted for Monday, here are a few things you may want to think about.

Here is a list of tips according to the National Weather Service in case of severe weather.

Some items to have on hand include:

Flashlight and extra batteries.

Cell phone charger and portable charger.

Set of car and house keys.

Your driver’s license and cash.

Tennis shoes, an extra pair of clothes, and any medications you might need.

Keep this bag in your shelter or near your door to quickly exit if you need to leave your house for shelter.

Shelter in your home:

If your building does not have a basement, you should go to the first floor or find a windowless room.

Take shelter in your bathroom, even if they have an exterior wall or windows. Bathrooms are safe due to the thick pipes inside the walls that will insulate you during a tornado. Climb into the bathtub if you have one and something to serve as a cover from possible debris falling.

Use your closet. Pull your clothes off their hangers and heavy items off the shelves so they don’t fall and cause injury. Grab bedding to protect yourself from falling objects.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.