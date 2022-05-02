Advertisement

Some impacted by looting in destroyed neighborhoods

Looting in the neighborhood that was hit by the tornado.
By Tejay Cleland
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Homeowners are now trying to clean up the damage the Andover tornado caused, but now they worry about looting.

Some areas are dealing with looters, and one Homeowner’s Association (HOA) president says he and his neighbors are fed up. Gary Dickerson says the past two days have been emotional.

Dickerson says, “all these folks came out to help today because I was sitting on the steps. It is hard.”

Not only was Dickerson’s house badly damaged in the storm, but thieves broke into his house late Saturday night and took some of what was left.

“Even though there’s no roof, we assumed that people wouldn’t come in, but they did. The sliding glass door is destroyed, so they just walked right in and rifled through everything. They took a guitar which disappoints me because it was a birthday gift from a friend,” said Dickerson.

He now has to worry about storing what he has left somewhere safe. Epic Church has been helping those impacted by the storm, including Dickerson.

Jamie Barrett, an Epic Church volunteer, says, “we’re trying to get the things they can salvage, appliances and furniture, into the storage units we have reserved for them.”

Andover police say that there have been reports of looting in the damaged area, including the YMCA.

The HOA president in Dickerson’s neighborhood also told us looting is a concern and will do whatever it takes to stop it. Volunteers say that storage is one of the most significant needs because of looting and the incoming storm.

“The church pastor is kind enough to give us a place to put our stuff because all the storage facilities are closed right now. I can’t get a u-haul. They’re coming over with truck, trailer, and labor to help us get these things put away, so the looters don’t get it or destroy it or tag it or whatever they’re going to do to it,” said Dickerson.

He says he appreciates all of the community’s help and hopes others do not have to deal with what he has.

Epic Church has put out a donation link for this area. If you would like to donate, click here.

