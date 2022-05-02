Tornado debris clean up efforts underway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita’s Park Forestry team is now focusing on cleaning up imminent hazards and broken and hanging limbs in the affected area. They will also be working on property damage.

Crews will be temporarily leaving piles of debris on street rights-of-way to focus on threats to public safety, but teams will return to collect the debris as cleanup efforts continue.

“Our team has been working to clear streets since the storm Friday night. We will continue working to clean up debris and keep everyone safe. We ask for patience while our efforts are spread throughout the city,” stated Gary Farris, City Arborist.

City crews will not collect debris on private property and say anyone needing assistance removing private debris should contact a local tree service vendor. Public Works crews also remain on standby for any further assistance to neighboring communities with their storm response needs.

To report excess debris, please visit access.wichita.gov.

