Tornado shelters open in south-central Kansas ahead of another round of severe weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With another round of potentially dangerous weather headed targeting south-central Kansas on Monday, a number of agencies say tornado shelters are available for those who don’t have access at home.
City of Andover
The City of Andover sustained significant damage Friday evening when an EF-3 tornado ripped through town. The city said it normally doesn’t open public shelters, but “because of the situation we are currently in, the City Hall Storm Shelter will be open if residents need a place to go. There will be a shelter manager from the city onsite to manage the shelter. Animal Rescue has provided 15 kennels for pets if needed. Please be sure to put your dog in a kennel when you arrive and you can sit right beside them.”
Other shelter options include:
- The Concession Stand Restrooms at the 13th Street Ball Diamonds
- Restrooms in Central Park
- St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Cowley County Community (Public) Shelters
Most of Cowley County is in the ENHANCED risk area for severe weather with a MODERATE risk for the southern portion of the county. Hazards are tornadoes (some could be strong), tennis ball size hail, and 70 mph winds. Storms are expected to fire up in western and northwest Kansas and could enter the western portion of Cowley County between 4-5 p.m.
Residents can find a list of Public Shelters within Cowley County here: https://www.cowleycountyks.gov/media/Emergency%20Management/Community%20Shelters%20Listing%2022.pdf
Cowley County Emergency Management said residents should contact the owners of the shelters for specific questions (phone numbers are listed in the link above).
Harper County
Harper County 911 link to a list of public storm shelters in light of Monday’s severe threat. The following locations include:
- Anthony Municipal, Hall103 E. Main, Anthony, Kan.
- Anthony Elementary, 215 S, Springfield, Anthony, Kan.
- Attica United Methodist Church, 602 N. Main, Attica, Kan.
- Harper City Hall 201 W. Main, Harper, Kan.
- Harper Elementary, 1317 Walnut, Harper, Kan.
- Chaparral, 467 N K2, Chaparral, Kan.
Kansas Turnpike Authority
Storm shelters at toll plazas were designed to provide a safe place for KTA employees during severe weather. Space is limited but KTA travelers may use the shelters: https://www.ksturnpike.com/assets/uploads/content-files/KTAStormShelters.pdf
Sumner County
Sumner County Emergency Management says its only public shelter is located in the City of Wellington. The shelter is located at the Sumner County Health Department, 217 W 8th St #1.
Sedgwick County
There are no public shelters maintained by Sedgwick County, or the City of Wichita. Some smaller communities do have shelters available; contact your local city hall to see if your town does, and find out when it is made available.
Wichita State University
Wichita State University has over 60 shelter spaces on its main campus as well as at WSU West and Old Town campuses. The director of strategic communications said a student I.D. is not required to use the shelter but space is limited.
https://www.wichita.edu/services/emergency_coordinators/tornado_shelters.php
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.