Tornado shelters open in south-central Kansas ahead of another round of severe weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With another round of potentially dangerous weather headed targeting south-central Kansas on Monday, a number of agencies say tornado shelters are available for those who don’t have access at home.

City of Andover

The City of Andover sustained significant damage Friday evening when an EF-3 tornado ripped through town. The city said it normally doesn’t open public shelters, but “because of the situation we are currently in, the City Hall Storm Shelter will be open if residents need a place to go. There will be a shelter manager from the city onsite to manage the shelter. Animal Rescue has provided 15 kennels for pets if needed. Please be sure to put your dog in a kennel when you arrive and you can sit right beside them.”

Other shelter options include:

The Concession Stand Restrooms at the 13th Street Ball Diamonds

Restrooms in Central Park

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church

Please be alert and aware and have your storm shelters in place for this afternoon as we do have severe weather coming... Posted by City of Andover KS on Monday, May 2, 2022

Cowley County Community (Public) Shelters

Most of Cowley County is in the ENHANCED risk area for severe weather with a MODERATE risk for the southern portion of the county. Hazards are tornadoes (some could be strong), tennis ball size hail, and 70 mph winds. Storms are expected to fire up in western and northwest Kansas and could enter the western portion of Cowley County between 4-5 p.m.

Residents can find a list of Public Shelters within Cowley County here: https://www.cowleycountyks.gov/media/Emergency%20Management/Community%20Shelters%20Listing%2022.pdf

Cowley County Emergency Management said residents should contact the owners of the shelters for specific questions (phone numbers are listed in the link above).

Harper County

Harper County 911 link to a list of public storm shelters in light of Monday’s severe threat. The following locations include:

Anthony Municipal, Hall103 E. Main, Anthony, Kan.

Anthony Elementary, 215 S, Springfield, Anthony, Kan.

Attica United Methodist Church, 602 N. Main, Attica, Kan.

Harper City Hall 201 W. Main, Harper, Kan.

Harper Elementary, 1317 Walnut, Harper, Kan.

Chaparral, 467 N K2, Chaparral, Kan.

Kansas Turnpike Authority

Storm shelters at toll plazas were designed to provide a safe place for KTA employees during severe weather. Space is limited but KTA travelers may use the shelters: https://www.ksturnpike.com/assets/uploads/content-files/KTAStormShelters.pdf

Sumner County

Sumner County Emergency Management says its only public shelter is located in the City of Wellington. The shelter is located at the Sumner County Health Department, 217 W 8th St #1.

Sedgwick County

There are no public shelters maintained by Sedgwick County, or the City of Wichita. Some smaller communities do have shelters available; contact your local city hall to see if your town does, and find out when it is made available.

Wichita State University

Wichita State University has over 60 shelter spaces on its main campus as well as at WSU West and Old Town campuses. The director of strategic communications said a student I.D. is not required to use the shelter but space is limited.

https://www.wichita.edu/services/emergency_coordinators/tornado_shelters.php

