Advertisement

Week of May 2: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, we’re featuring jobs in communications.

MONDAY: Communications Specialist | Textron Aviation | Wichita  | $60,000-$70,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11998480 |•Healthcare Benefits. •Life Insurance. •Retirement. •Tuition Reimbursement. •Plane Healthy. •Textron Aviation Employees Flying Club. •Skyward Credit Union.

TUESDAY: Bilingual Customer Experience Representative | Boot Barn | Wichita | $15 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11993585 |•Medical/Dental/Vision •FSA/HSA •401k + matching •Pet insurance •Company Provided Basic Life and AD&D) •Employee Assistance Program •Boot Straps Fund – Employee funded and employee run charity for employees in time of great need •Opportunities for growth & development

WEDNESDSAY: Emergency Service Call Taker ($1500 Sign-on Bonus) | Sedgwick County | Wichita | $15.40 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11963382 | We value diversity in the workplace.  Men and women of all ages, cultural and ethnic backgrounds, religious and political affiliations, national origins, and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply •Veteran’s Preference is offered to qualified Veteran’s •Benefits include Medical/Prescription Plan, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance, Flex Spending accounts for Healthcare and Daycare, KPERS Retirement Plan and 457(b) Retirement Savings Plan and more!

THURSDAY: Video Content Creator | Legend Senior Living | Wichita | $21 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11996559 | Benefits are competitive: •Major medical health insurance. •Dental coverage. •Life insurance, 401(k) program. •Voluntary insurance. •Paid time off. •Scholarships, and associate care program.

FRIDAY: Marketing Specialist | Rainbows United Inc. | Wichita | $16 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11996487 | Benefits Include: •Health Insurance •Dental (no cost for single coverage) •Short-term Disability •Vision •Life •Long-term disability •EMPAC – employee assistance program •401(k) Plan

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado damaged hundreds of building after popping up in Sedgwick County and ripping into...
PHOTO GALLERY: April 29th tornado
Monday's severe weather outlook.
Large hail, strong tornadoes possible Monday
Severe weather outlook Monday.
Weather Alert: Severe storms return Monday
Memorial Candla
Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas
Deadly Crash Graphic
One killed, one critically injured in separate late-Saturday crashes

Latest News

The Andover Police Department has created a collection site to help items or mementos recovered...
Andover Police Department opens collection site for found items, mementos
Winfield High School
LIVE BLOG: Arkansas City, Winfield dismiss early due to expected severe weather
A tornado struck Sedgwick and Butler counties on Friday, April 29, 2022. It left behind a path...
Tornado shelters open in south-central Kansas ahead of another round of severe weather
Fire damage outside Museum of World Treasures
Museum of World Treasures suffers smoke damage after Sunday fire
The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated...
LIVE BLOG: Torando Watch issued for southern Kansas until 10 p.m.