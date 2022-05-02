Week of May 2: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, we’re featuring jobs in communications.

MONDAY: Communications Specialist | Textron Aviation | Wichita | $60,000-$70,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11998480 |•Healthcare Benefits. •Life Insurance. •Retirement. •Tuition Reimbursement. •Plane Healthy. •Textron Aviation Employees Flying Club. •Skyward Credit Union.

TUESDAY: Bilingual Customer Experience Representative | Boot Barn | Wichita | $15 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11993585 |•Medical/Dental/Vision •FSA/HSA •401k + matching •Pet insurance •Company Provided Basic Life and AD&D) •Employee Assistance Program •Boot Straps Fund – Employee funded and employee run charity for employees in time of great need •Opportunities for growth & development

WEDNESDSAY: Emergency Service Call Taker ($1500 Sign-on Bonus) | Sedgwick County | Wichita | $15.40 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11963382 | We value diversity in the workplace. Men and women of all ages, cultural and ethnic backgrounds, religious and political affiliations, national origins, and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply •Veteran’s Preference is offered to qualified Veteran’s •Benefits include Medical/Prescription Plan, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance, Flex Spending accounts for Healthcare and Daycare, KPERS Retirement Plan and 457(b) Retirement Savings Plan and more!

THURSDAY: Video Content Creator | Legend Senior Living | Wichita | $21 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11996559 | Benefits are competitive: •Major medical health insurance. •Dental coverage. •Life insurance, 401(k) program. •Voluntary insurance. •Paid time off. •Scholarships, and associate care program.

FRIDAY: Marketing Specialist | Rainbows United Inc. | Wichita | $16 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11996487 | Benefits Include: •Health Insurance •Dental (no cost for single coverage) •Short-term Disability •Vision •Life •Long-term disability •EMPAC – employee assistance program •401(k) Plan

