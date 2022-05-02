Advertisement

Wichita State offering Andover residents free admission to May 6 softball, baseball games

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As a show of support following the April 29 EF-3 tornado that slammed the city of Andover, Wichita State University is offering free admission to Friday’s (May 6) Shocker softball and baseball games to all residents of Andover and eastern Sedgwick County who were affected by the violent storm.

The softball team takes on the University of Central Florida starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Wilkes Stadium. Also at 6 p.m., the WSU baseball team takes on Houston at Eck Stadium.

Wichita State said fireworks will follow the completion of both games.

“Residents affected by the tornado can pick up their tickets at the ticket office at each stadium,” Wichita State University explained in a news release on the outreach offer.

The games also provide more opportunities for fans to help those impacted by the tornado. At the games, they’ll be able to donate to the United Way Disaster Relief Fund.

Those unable to attend either game, but still wanting to donate can do so here: https://app.mobilecause.com/f/rvg/n?vid=rqzxd.

