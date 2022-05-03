23 years later: Remembering Haysville tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday marks 23 years since the Haysville tornado.

The May 3, 1999 storm resulted in six deaths and dozens of injuries as it moved through the heart of town.

The EF-4 tornado was on the ground for 24 miles leaving behind a path of destroyed homes and businesses.

The Haysville tornado was among an outbreak of storms for which the term TORNADO EMERGENCY was first used. Tornadoes in Oklahoma resulted in a total of 40 deaths between May 3-4, 1999, and another 675 injuries.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.