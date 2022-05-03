Advertisement

23 years later: Remembering Haysville tornado

Tuesday (May 3) marks the 23rd anniversary of the tornado that forever changed the community of...
Tuesday (May 3) marks the 23rd anniversary of the tornado that forever changed the community of Haysville in south Sedgwick County.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday marks 23 years since the Haysville tornado.

The May 3, 1999 storm resulted in six deaths and dozens of injuries as it moved through the heart of town.

The EF-4 tornado was on the ground for 24 miles leaving behind a path of destroyed homes and businesses.

The Haysville tornado was among an outbreak of storms for which the term TORNADO EMERGENCY was first used. Tornadoes in Oklahoma resulted in a total of 40 deaths between May 3-4, 1999, and another 675 injuries.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday's severe weather outlook.
Large hail, strong tornadoes possible Monday
A tornado damaged hundreds of building after popping up in Sedgwick County and ripping into...
PHOTO GALLERY: April 29th tornado
May 2,2022
LIVE BLOG: Severe storms moving out of Kansas, into Oklahoma
Severe weather outlook Monday.
Weather Alert: Severe storms return Monday
Jamie Seipel recounts how she learned that the home she shares with her parents and son had...
Sedgwick County resident still hospitalized after April 29 tornado

Latest News

storm debris
Andover residents work to salvage belongings before next round of storms
Andover churches gathered had necessity items ready to donate to people misplaced by the April...
Andover churches offer immediate assistance for tornado relief
Andover home destroyed by tornado
Students rally behind coach who lost home in Andover tornado
Coach who lost house has students help him pick up the pieces.
Students rally behind coach who lost home in Andover tornado