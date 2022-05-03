Andover churches offer immediate assistance for tornado relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Faith leaders in Andover are among those stepping up for fellow community members in need after Friday’s tornado tore through town. Pastor James Gillespie at Andover Baptist Church said after the tornado hit, he headed straight for the church, knowing people would need help. Other churches and community organizations are also chipping in for a donation effort to get displaced residents supplies they need to get through.

“If you have a need, get a hold of us,” Gillespie said. “If we don’t have it here, we probably know someone who can help you with that need.”

Andover Baptist Church’s efforts include offering cleaning supplies, food, water and even laundry services to those displaced by the tornado.

You can learn more about the needs of people affected by the tornado and how you can help them here: How to volunteer, help, and donate to those affected by Andover tornado.

