Advertisement

Andover churches offer immediate assistance for tornado relief

Faith leaders in Andover are among those stepping up for fellow community members in need after Friday’s tornado tore through town.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Faith leaders in Andover are among those stepping up for fellow community members in need after Friday’s tornado tore through town. Pastor James Gillespie at Andover Baptist Church said after the tornado hit, he headed straight for the church, knowing people would need help. Other churches and community organizations are also chipping in for a donation effort to get displaced residents supplies they need to get through.

“If you have a need, get a hold of us,” Gillespie said. “If we don’t have it here, we probably know someone who can help you with that need.”

Andover Baptist Church’s efforts include offering cleaning supplies, food, water and even laundry services to those displaced by the tornado.

You can learn more about the needs of people affected by the tornado and how you can help them here: How to volunteer, help, and donate to those affected by Andover tornado.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday's severe weather outlook.
Large hail, strong tornadoes possible Monday
A tornado damaged hundreds of building after popping up in Sedgwick County and ripping into...
PHOTO GALLERY: April 29th tornado
May 2,2022
LIVE BLOG: Severe storms moving out of Kansas, into Oklahoma
Severe weather outlook Monday.
Weather Alert: Severe storms return Monday
Jamie Seipel recounts how she learned that the home she shares with her parents and son had...
Sedgwick County resident still hospitalized after April 29 tornado

Latest News

Tuesday (May 3) marks the 23rd anniversary of the tornado that forever changed the community of...
23 years later: Remembering Haysville tornado
storm debris
Andover residents work to salvage belongings before next round of storms
Andover home destroyed by tornado
Students rally behind coach who lost home in Andover tornado
Coach who lost house has students help him pick up the pieces.
Students rally behind coach who lost home in Andover tornado