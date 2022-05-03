Students rally behind coach who lost home in Andover tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - As the tornado rolled through Andover late Friday night, it destroyed Andover Central high school teacher Jacob Brittain’s home.

“It’s a very frightening thing when you know that you’ve got a direct hit and don’t know what will be upstairs,” said Brittain.

Brittain and his wife hid in a storage closet in their basement from the storm. When they came back out, they were devastated to find what was left of their home. Brittain just started teaching at Andover Central two years ago, and already his students and coworkers are rallying around him to help with the damage.

“Even the night of, I had a former student down the street screaming my name, checking on me, and helping me out of my house,” Brittain said.

Brittain’s students say they’ve already made a lasting connection.

“I know I could go to him if I had anything I needed to talk about and not just school-related, and I know many kids feel that way,” said Kellyn Rogers, one of Brittain’s students.

Now, as the Andover coach picks up the remaining pieces, his students do whatever they can to pay it forward.

“It’s funny you go into teaching to make a difference in their lives, but right now, they’re the ones that made a big difference helping me get whatever I could,” said Brittain.

