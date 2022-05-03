Advertisement

Cooler but tame Tuesday weather

Rain chances this week.
Rain chances this week.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a breezy, cloudy, and cooler start to our Tuesday. Wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will slowly climb into the lower 60s this afternoon as gray skies gradually turn blue.

The break from the showers and storms will be brief as wet and stormy weather comes back to Kansas on Wednesday and Thursday. While the severe threat is low, heavy rainfall is a concern. The slow-moving storm system could produce one to two inches of rain and while that sounds good in theory, too much rainfall at one time will lead to run-off and localized flooding concerns.

A weather pattern change will arrive by the end of the week. A ridge of high pressure will push-out the storm chances allowing temperatures to climb. Highs in the 70s on Friday will soar into the 80s and 90s over Mother’s Day Weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Slow decrease in cloud cover. Wind: N/E 10-20; gusty early. High: 62.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; showers/storms likely. Wind: E 10-20. High: 63.

Thu: Low: 55. High: 64. Cloudy; showers/storms likely.

Fri: Low: 48. High: 74. Becoming mostly sunny, milder.

Sat: Low: 55. High: 82. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 62. High: 88. Sunny, and windy, and hot.

Mon: Low: 65. High: 90. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday's severe weather outlook.
Large hail, strong tornadoes possible Monday
A tornado damaged hundreds of building after popping up in Sedgwick County and ripping into...
PHOTO GALLERY: April 29th tornado
May 2,2022
LIVE BLOG: Severe storms moving out of Kansas, into Oklahoma
Severe weather outlook Monday.
Weather Alert: Severe storms return Monday
Jamie Seipel recounts how she learned that the home she shares with her parents and son had...
Sedgwick County resident still hospitalized after April 29 tornado

Latest News

Shane wraps up his visit to Compass Nutrition
Where's Shane? Compass Nutrition 4
Tuesday (May 3) marks the 23rd anniversary of the tornado that forever changed the community of...
23 years later: Remembering Haysville tornado
Shane continues his visit to Compass Nutrition.
Where's Shane? Compass Nutrition 3
Where's Shane? Compass Nutrition 2
Where's Shane? Compass Nutrition 2
Group to call for DA Marc Bennett’s removal from Cedric Lofton case