Cooler but tame Tuesday weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a breezy, cloudy, and cooler start to our Tuesday. Wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will slowly climb into the lower 60s this afternoon as gray skies gradually turn blue.

The break from the showers and storms will be brief as wet and stormy weather comes back to Kansas on Wednesday and Thursday. While the severe threat is low, heavy rainfall is a concern. The slow-moving storm system could produce one to two inches of rain and while that sounds good in theory, too much rainfall at one time will lead to run-off and localized flooding concerns.

A weather pattern change will arrive by the end of the week. A ridge of high pressure will push-out the storm chances allowing temperatures to climb. Highs in the 70s on Friday will soar into the 80s and 90s over Mother’s Day Weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Slow decrease in cloud cover. Wind: N/E 10-20; gusty early. High: 62.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; showers/storms likely. Wind: E 10-20. High: 63.

Thu: Low: 55. High: 64. Cloudy; showers/storms likely.

Fri: Low: 48. High: 74. Becoming mostly sunny, milder.

Sat: Low: 55. High: 82. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 62. High: 88. Sunny, and windy, and hot.

Mon: Low: 65. High: 90. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

