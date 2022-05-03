Fentanyl crisis growing in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It continues to be a growing problem nationally and here in Kansas. On Tuesday, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter spoke during a county commission staff meeting about the fentanyl crisis.

Easter said recently, the Wichita Police Department worked five suspected overdose cases in a 24-hour period. Two of those were juveniles.

The sheriff and others in the community are trying to create an awareness campaign before the end of the school year to get the message out about just how dangerous fentanyl is. The campaign won’t just target kids but parents as well.

“Parents have got to become engaged, and that’s been a problem for quite some time in this particular issue. Because we’ve talked till we’re blue in the face for years about drug use in all different parts of this county and Wichita,” said Easter.

Easter said the number of cases coming in from law enforcement that have to be tested by the forensic science center are rising. He said almost everything tested is fentanyl.

