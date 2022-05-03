Free lunch program ending for Wichita students, applications needed for next year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Changes are coming to the Wichita Public Schools’ meal program.

Starting in the fall, schools will no longer be able to serve free lunches to all students, but the free breakfasts will continue. The district will again offer free and reduced meal program for those students who qualify.

The district had to do away with universal free lunches because Congress did not extend its child nutrition waivers which were in place during the pandemic.

