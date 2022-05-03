Group to call for DA Marc Bennett’s removal from Cedric Lofton case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A coalition led by the National Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the national Journey For Justice organization and the Kansas Justice Advocates is holding a news conference Tuesday morning to demand that Attorney General Merrick Garland take over the investigation into the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, who died while in custody of Sedgwick County’s Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.

After a homicide ruling by the chief medical examiner, the Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett declined to prosecute those on the intake center’s staff who were involved in the restraining of Lofton that led to his death. The group is demanding that Bennett be removed from case, and that Garland appoint an independent investigator.

The group includes:

Mary Dean, President, Kansas Justice Advocates

Jitu Brown, National Director, Journey for Justice Alliance

Jay Vehig, Community Organizer, Justice Initiative Youth Council

Siobhan Collier, Owner, ICT Germbusters & 25th Hour

Tracey Mason, Owner/Operator, Sr-CHD (Condition Heart Disciplin

Ford Carr and Treva Graham, Founders, US Doing US

The press conference happens at 10 a.m. at the Sedgwick County courthouse and can be streamed here.

