Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man charged in connection with a December 2017 deadly swatting call changed his plea in the case on Tuesday.

Shane Gaskill pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He previously pleaded not guilty to multiple counts including wire fraud and obstructing justice.

Gaskill is one of three men charged in connection with the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Andrew Finch.

Gaskill is due back in court in July for sentencing which carries a maximum of up to 20 years in prison.

