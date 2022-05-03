Advertisement

Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that killed 25-year-old Vincent White of Wichita.

At around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 3000 block of S. Elizabeth. Upon arrival, they found White unconscious and not breathing in front of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that White was in a verbal altercation with a relative, who contacted a neighbor for assistance. Police say White charged at the relative and the neighbor, causing the neighbor to shoot White.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the District Attorney’s office in the coming weeks.

