Rain, some thunder likely in Kansas

Severe weather is unlikely, but heavy rainfall is possible in parts of the state
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A good chance for rain is on the way to Kansas for Wednesday and Thursday. A slow moving storm system will provide widespread, soaking moisture but the risk of hail and high winds should remain south in Oklahoma. By the time the system moves out early Friday, most of Kansas could receive between 1-2 inches of precipitation.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for much of the area until Friday. We can expect highs on Wednesday to be in the 40s and 50s, and only warming into the 50s and 60s on Thursday.

Skies will clear off for the end of the week and Friday warms back up into the 70s.

Heading into Mother’s Day weekend, temperatures will continue to warm up and much of the state will have highs in the 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; showers/storms likely. Wind: E/SE 10-20. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms. Wind: E 10-20. Low: 55.

Thu: High: 64 AM showers and storms, then mostly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 72 Low: 50 Becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 66 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 68 Mostly sunny; windy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 69 Increasing clouds; scattered PM/evening storms. Windy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

