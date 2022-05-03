Sedgwick County resident still hospitalized after April 29 tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The April 29 EF-3 tornado that destroyed hundreds of buildings in Andover, first started its path of destruction in Sedgwick County. There, the storm wiped out at least 20 properties and left at least four injured.

Jamie Seipel shared a home with her parents in the Sedgwick County neighborhood near 31st Street South and 137 Street East. She and her son weren’t home when the tornado hit, but her parents were. Both were injured. Her mother remains in the hospital.

“My dad had just let my dog, Wrigley, out to go to the bathroom for the last time before he went to bed and then he shut the door and sat back down. And (he) said the next thing he knew, he was upside down,” said Seipel.

A neighbor shared a video of the tornado that struck the home Seipel’s parents were inside.

“My dad has lived in Kansas for 65 years, so he’s used to tornadoes. And he said that there were no signs, no warnings,” Seipel said.

Her parents suffered several injuries from the tornado. Her mother remains hospitalized with a broken back. Seipel’s father played a heroic role in their survival.

“My dad is disabled. I don’t know how he came up with the strength to lift the roof offer her, but he said it was the most terrifying moment of his entire life was not being able to find my mom at first,” she said.

While the cleanup started over the weekend, Seipel said she was most concerned about finding one item.

“My daughter’s ashes were in the house and we found those [Sunday],” Seipel said. “She passed away in 2017. That was just the one thing I needed to find in the house, and we found it. So, everything else can be replaced, but not that.”

There is a GoFundMe page to help Seipel and her family.

