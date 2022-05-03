Six-figure judgment entered against Family First Auto

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A $143,379.50 default judgment was entered against a local used car dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA) based on allegations it failed to provide title for multiple cars within 60 days of the sale and issued fraudulent temporary registration permits.

The Consumer Protection Division alleged that Family First Auto, LLC, formerly located at 2005 S. Broadway in Wichita, failed to provide within 60 days eight separate consumers the title to the vehicles they purchased. It was also alleged that the dealership issued additional 60-day temporary registration permits in violation of Kansas law. Two of the impacted consumers were “protected consumers.”

The Court found those failures to be deceptive and/or unconscionable under the KCPA. As part of the ruling the Court ordered Family First to pay over $23,000 in restitution to the consumers, $110,000.00 in civil penalties, and also pay for court costs and fees.

By law. customers should receive certificates of title within 60 days of vehicle purchase so the buyer can register the vehicle. Failure to provide title within 60 days makes the transaction “fraudulent and void” entitling buyers to a refund. Also, dealerships may only issue a buyer one 60-day temporary registration permit following the sale of a vehicle.

