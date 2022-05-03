Advertisement

Student-led Kids4Kids program earns Helping Hand

Student leader Quinn setting up Easter egg hunt for
Student leader Quinn setting up Easter egg hunt for(Kids4Kids)
By Natalie Davis
Updated: 13 hours ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - A student-led organization out of Andover earned a Helping Hand for its efforts to foster community involvement and prevent child abuse.

Kids4Kids (K4K) raises funds and holds events to assist underprivileged children. It’s a group of about 100 students, who work together to host a Halloween “trunk or treat”, a Christmas event for foster children, and most recently, an Easter egg hunt and food and hygiene product drive.

President Lauren Brown, a senior at Andover High School, said their goal is “to provide a happy and healthy childhood for the youth in our community.”

They hold community events to engage families and raise money for local organizations, including Amber Hope, Sunshine Children’s Home, Wichita Children’s Home, Kansas Food Bank, and KCSF.

“We’re also looking to hopefully support people in Ukraine and children who Ukraine who are struggling maybe at the moment and are away from home or away from their families,” said Brown.

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers donated $1,200 to their efforts.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

