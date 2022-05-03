Advertisement

Water, food welcome for Andover donations; hold off on clothes

Andover churches gathered had necessity items ready to donate to people misplaced by the April...
Andover churches gathered had necessity items ready to donate to people misplaced by the April 29 tornado.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Andover said that bottled water, non-perishable food items and trash bags will be accepted as donations for tornado victims at the Andover Community Center, 1008 E 13th St. The City is discouraging people to bring clothes, shoes, towels, houseware and blankets due to confinements of storage space.

United Way of the Plains has an agreement with Goodwill to provide vouchers for people to buy those items. The City maintains that the best way to contribute is through a monetary donation through the United Way, at this link: http://www.unitedwayplains.org/dis.../tornado-relief-efforts.

Donation Update: While donations can be dropped off to the Andover Community Center, we are discouraging people to...

Posted by City of Andover KS on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Coach who lost house has students help him pick up the pieces.
Students rally behind coach who lost home in Andover tornado
Jamie Seipel recounts how she learned that the home she shares with her parents and son had...
Sedgwick County resident still hospitalized after April 29 tornado
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths

Latest News

Dillons partnered with United Way of the Plains to help people impacted by the April 29, 2022...
Dillons teaming up with United Way to help with tornado relief
Photos are among many cherished items being returned to people as they work to clean up from...
Treasured possessions returned as early stages of tornado cleanup continue in Andover
Jaguar Stadium at Andover Central High School in Andover, Kansas
High school seniors in Andover look ahead to graduation with tornado recovery underway
police lights
Sedgwick, Butler County crews help retrieve vehicle from pond after chase
Activists calling for federal lead in review of Cedric Lofton's death case
Group calls on DA to be removed from Lofton case