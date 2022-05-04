McConnell airman injured in lightning strike

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An airman at McConnell Air Force Base was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a lightning strike.

The base said the strike happened near the flight line.

Immediately after the incident, the airmen’s coworkers alerted emergency responders who checked the airman on the scene.

He received treatment and is being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

