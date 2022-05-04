Advertisement

McConnell airman injured in lightning strike

Generic image of lightning.
Generic image of lightning.(Pexels)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An airman at McConnell Air Force Base was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a lightning strike.

The base said the strike happened near the flight line.

Immediately after the incident, the airmen’s coworkers alerted emergency responders who checked the airman on the scene.

He received treatment and is being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

Haven In God We Trust
Haven to remove 'In God We Trust' from police vehicles
Haysville radar nail art
Woman uses nail art to commemorate Haysville tornado
Building You: Juliana Chary of Quickstitch Alterations
Building You: Juliana Chary of Quickstitch Alterations
Greensburg, KS May 16, 2007 - The center of town resembles a bomb site twelve days after it...
Greensburg tornado survivor looks back 15 years, offers support for rebuilders