All lanes of Kellogg reopen in Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - All lanes of U.S. 54/400 at Andover have reopened after tornado damage sustained this past Friday night.

One westbound lane of the highway at Andover had remained closed longer so repairs could be done.

For a number of hours after the tornado tore through Andover, all lanes of the highway around the city had to be closed. Crews worked first to reopen eastbound lanes, then one westbound lane before the remaining westbound lane could be reopened.

The City of Andover shared a video showing a destructive tornado as it formed in southern Sedgwick County and moved into town Friday evening.

