Andover update: Financial assistance requirements, next volunteer opportunity, church providing free supplies

Andover churches gathered had necessity items ready to donate to people misplaced by the April...
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Andover announced that in order for those affected by the tornado to qualify for financial assistance, they must go to the Andover Community Center on 13th St between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through May 8. Andover has not qualified for FEMA assistance, but other help is available through fundraising efforts and the City’s nonprofit partners.

The City announced that its next volunteer work day is May 6. Those interested can stop by the United Methodist Church in Andover (1429 N. Andover Road) beginning at 9 a.m. to sign up and get an assignment.

Additionally, East Point Church of Christ in Wichita is partnering with Church of Christ Disaster Relief Effort to provide supplies to tornado victims. Pickup is happening between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday at East Point Church, 747 N. 127th St. E.

All items are free and supplies include wheelbarrows, cleaning supplies, detergent, insect repellent, shovels, rakes, bedding, baby items, personal care boxes, clothing, shoes, food and water. For delivery call 316-684-3723, text 316-641-1456 or email office@epcof.org.

