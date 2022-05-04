Advertisement

Andover raising funds for damaged Prairie Creek Elementary

Prairie Creek Elementary School in Andover is closed for the rest of the year after the...
Prairie Creek Elementary School in Andover is closed for the rest of the year after the building was damaged by a tornado on April 29, 2022.(Andover Public Schools/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Foundation for Andover Schools is collecting donations for the needs of Prairie Creek Elementary after the school suffered significant damage in last Friday’s tornado. Prairie Creek was the only Andover school damaged in the tornado. You can donate here.

Because of the damage, the building won’t be used for the rest of the school year and students there did not attend school this week as the district weighs options for their return to school. Prairie Creek teachers met Monday to discuss planning, and students are expected to return to school on May 9; when and where hasn’t yet been determined.

The foundation said Prairie Creek needs student supplies for all grades, much like the required supplies for the first day of school, but only enough to get students through the final two weeks of school. The foundation is also accepting monetary donations to purchase the items. All donations will go directly to support the school.

Some rooms of the school went untouched by the tornado, but others were heavily damaged. The damage to the roof resulted in significant flooding, rendering most soft-surface and paper items unusable for at least several weeks.

