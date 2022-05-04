Building You: Juliana Chary of Quickstitch Alterations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we are featuring Asian owned businesses that are hiring this month.

Juliana Chary is the owner of Quickstitch Alterations in east Wichita. The business has been operating out of a building just north of Central and Rock Road since August 1997.

“The person who owned $1.99 Cleaners, his name was Jeff, he gave us the opportunity to open our place at his store. At that time, we had no finances to pay, but we worked ourselves to pay it through. Now, I live an American Dream,” said Chary.

Chary is hiring seamstresses to join her team.

HELP WANTED 📌 In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we are featuring Asian owned businesses that are hiring for the weekly #BuildingYou stories. Today on KWCH 12 Eyewitness News at 4pm, hear more from the owner of Quickstitch: Alterations by Juliana. #JobOfTheDay #WorkingWednesday #WorkWithWu #kwch12 Posted by Lily Wu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

“It’s very hard for me to find people to work here, so I try to keep my help, and they work very hard as well,” said Chary.

To learn more about their job opportunities, call Quickstitch at (316) 630-0074.

