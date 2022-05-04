Advertisement

Building You: Juliana Chary of Quickstitch Alterations

By Lily Wu
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we are featuring Asian owned businesses that are hiring this month.

Juliana Chary is the owner of Quickstitch Alterations in east Wichita. The business has been operating out of a building just north of Central and Rock Road since August 1997.

“The person who owned $1.99 Cleaners, his name was Jeff, he gave us the opportunity to open our place at his store. At that time, we had no finances to pay, but we worked ourselves to pay it through. Now, I live an American Dream,” said Chary.

Chary is hiring seamstresses to join her team.

“It’s very hard for me to find people to work here, so I try to keep my help, and they work very hard as well,” said Chary.

To learn more about their job opportunities, call Quickstitch at (316) 630-0074.

