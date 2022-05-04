Commission discusses tornado impact in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In its meeting Tuesday morning, the Sedgwick County Commission discussed the impact Friday’s tornado, which did most of its damage in Butler County, had on Sedgwick County.

Julie Stimson from Sedgwick County Emergency Management said 35 structures were affected, though that’s a fluid number and changing rapidly. There were 25 homes severely damaged. Meanwhile, three injuries were directly related to the tornado in Sedgwick County, including a woman who remains hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Sedgwick and Butler Counties are working together through the Andover Community Center, where a command post will stand at least until Sunday, perhaps longer. Stimson said the recovery process will be long-term. She encouraged those affected to call 211 if they can’t get to a recovery center, and that it’s critical for people to get registered so they can have full access to resources.

While Federal Assistance Data is still being gathered, it is unlikely either county will qualify for public or individual assistance. Most properties damaged are covered by insurance, so it’s unlikely the financial threshold for damages will be met.

