Dillons teaming up with United Way to help with tornado relief

Dillons partnered with United Way of the Plains to help people impacted by the April 29, 2022 tornado that heavily impacted Andover.
Dillons partnered with United Way of the Plains to help people impacted by the April 29, 2022 tornado that heavily impacted Andover.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dillons is teaming up with the United Way to help donate to tornado relief when customers check out. Customers can round up their purchase totals at any Dillons location in Kansas to contribute to the effort underway that continues to May 21.

You can also make donations to be added to your purchase total.

Tuesday, Dillons donated $50,000 to the cause. All of the money will go to the disaster relief fund.

“Today, we are really grateful to be here with Dillons and their demonstration on generosity committing to this effort here in Andover to address the needs of so many families affected by this tornado,” said United Way of the Plains President and CEO Pete Najera.

You can find further information on donating to help or contributing to the tornado recovery effort here: https://www.kwch.com/2022/04/30/how-help-disaster-relief-fund-set-up-more-opportunities-available-soon/. The United Way of the Plains also has further donation information on the organization’s website.

