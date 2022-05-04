Greensburg tornado survivor looks back 15 years, offers support for rebuilders

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a day many will never forget. A massive, EF-5 tornado flattened nearly the whole town of Greensburg. A rebuilding effort followed the near destruction, essentially creating a new community with the same name.

Looking back to May 4, 2007, brings up a lot of emotions for survivors who lost everything that day. Eyewitness News spoke with one Greensburg tornado survivor who said seeing the devastation in Andover from last Friday’s tornado brings back even more memories.

Cassie Gamble was 17 when her family lost everything. A decade and a half later, seeing the destruction from another tornado in Andover only intensifies the emotions.

“Any time you see the devastation on the TV of someone else going through it, it brings everything else right back up,” Gamble said.

As someone who’s lived through disaster, she’s seen the resilience of a community rebuilding. Gamble wants people who suffered loss in Andover to know they’re not alone and that many Kansans can relate to the challenges they’re facing.

She said the road ahead won’t be an easy one.

“It was just so daunting, looking at if rom the big picture. It’s easy to get bogged down in the greatness of it all,” Gamble said.

But time and community will help them heal, she said.

“I would just say take it a day at a time, figure out, ‘what can I try to do today’ to get some sense of normalcy and like we’re making some sort of progress,” Gamble said.

At times, she said, the recovery effort may feel like taking a few steps forward, just to take one step back.

“I know it can be so frustrating, but you’ve just got to hang with it,” Gamble said. “And lean on the people you have around you. We were so grateful to have a lot of support and I’ve seen a lot of that pouring in for Andover as well.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.