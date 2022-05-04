Advertisement

High school seniors in Andover look ahead to graduation with tornado recovery underway

Andover Central High school seniors say the difficult experiences have helped the class to grow closer.
By Tejay Cleland
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The Class of 2022 has had its fair share of historical events happen during high school. Between the start of the COVID-19 pandemic sending students to remote learning to masking up in class and now, for seniors in Andover. finishing off high school after a tornado swept through their town.

“It’s a crazy thing to finish it. I mean, we’ve gone through COVID in high school, we’ve now gone through this,” said Andover Central High School senior Ellie Stearns, referencing the April 29 EF-3 tornado. “But, I think that we’re all going to stick together and finish out strong through this year.”

Andover Central senior Kellyn Rogers said the difficult experiences have helped the class to grow closer.

With that, Andover Central senior Bradyn Wheatley said the current school year was somewhat “normal” compared to the couple years prior. That was unit last Friday’s violent storm.

“Senior year was normal kind of until this point, and then our senior class just got hit with this tornado situation. So, I definitely think it’s been a challenging four years for our class, but I think we’ve all come together,” Wheatley said. “We’ve got a stronger bond with this and just (have) shown how we can all come together as a community.”

