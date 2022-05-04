Advertisement

Infant left in vehicle dies after father arrested in Georgia, police say

Davied Japez McCorry Whatley didn't inform authorities the child was left in the vehicle when...
Davied Japez McCorry Whatley didn't inform authorities the child was left in the vehicle when he was arrested, police said.(CBS46)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - An 8-month-old infant is dead after allegedly being left in a vehicle by her father on Tuesday.

Hospital staff at Piedmont Eastside Emergency Room alerted police after the dead child was brought in by her grandmother, WGCL reported.

Investigators later learned the girl was left in a vehicle by her father, Davied Japez McCorry Whatley, 20, who surrendered himself to Snellville police earlier that day for an unrelated probation violation.

Whatley has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the infant girl’s death.

RELATED: Risk of child hot car deaths rise as temps rise

Police said that Whatley failed to inform them that his daughter was in the car for the several hours that he was in custody.

Whatley’s vehicle, a 2007 Mazda 3, was found in the parking lot of Snellville City Hall near the dumpsters.

The Snellville Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation take over the investigation.

Meanwhile, Whatley remains in Gwinnett County jail.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man
FILE - Donald Trump Jr., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb....
AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee
FILE - Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is arraigned in New York on...
Rapper Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years for fatal stabbing
While waiting for her family, Deputy Carey took the toddler into his patrol car and turned Baby...
VIDEO: Deputy watches Baby Shark with toddler while waiting for family to pick her up
Savannah, kitten saved from dumpster fire
Kitten recovering after being rescued from Las Vegas dumpster fire