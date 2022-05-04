Kansas groups from both sides of abortion issue focused on August primary

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following Monday night’s announcement of a Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that’s stood for a half century, Eyewitness News on Tuesday spoke with groups on both sides of the issue: abortion opponents and abortion rights supporters. Both groups said they’re focused on the Aug. 2 primary election in which fields will narrow to determine who will run for leadership positions from the local, state and national levels. Also on Aug. 2, Kansans will vote on whether to amend the state’s constitution. The amendment would state that nothing in Kansas’ constitution creates a right to an abortion or requires government funding for abortions.

For now, abortions are legal in Kansas. The organization, Trust Women, says it will continue to provide abortion services.

“People of this country and the people of our region deserve better from their leaders and their institutions,” said Trust Women Communications Director Zachary Gingrich-Gaylord. “This will be devastating and the consequences of this level of abortion bans will be profound and enduring.”

In Kansas this summer, an amendment called the “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment will be on the primary election ballot. The amendment would state that the Kansas Constitution doesn’t require government funding of abortion and doesn’t create or secure a right to abortion.

“I think “Value Them Both” is a strong favorite to pass. It only needs a simple majority and the primary electorate always leans Republican in this state,” Wichita State University Political Science Professor Dr. Neal Allen explained. “This year, it’s going to be even more Republican-leaning because of the Republican-contested primaries.”

The amendment is gaining more attention from abortion opponents and abortion rights supporters.

“I think it’s really important that we stand for liberty and that we conserve the rights of the Bill of Rights that exist now under the Kansas Coalition,” said Faith Marin with Women’s March Air Capital. ‘The government already are not good stewards of the power they have, and we want to make sure that we don’t give them any more power.”

Kansans for Life Director of Communications Danielle Underwood indicated the proposed amendment is important, regardless of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ultimate ruling.

“No matter what the U.S. Supreme Court decides on abortion, as of now, Kansas will remain a destination for painful, late-term abortions and clinics with no health and safety standards, among the most extreme states in the nation,” Underwood said. “If Kansans want to stop this, they must vote “yes” on the “Value Them Both” amendment Aug. 2.”

