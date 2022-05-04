More rain and storms through Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more rounds of showers and storms are on the way to Kansas tonight and Thursday.

Rain tonight will be heaviest over portions of south central and eastern Kansas. A few of the stronger storms could produce small hail and gusty winds, but the threat of severe storms is low.

Showers and storms will move from west to east throughout the day Thursday. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy northwest winds will make it feel cooler.

Any lingering rain will end Thursday evening as the system begins to move east of Kansas. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible for portions of central and eastern Kansas. Western Kansas will likely remain under one half inch with this final round of rain.

After the rain exits, we will begin a rapid warming trend that will continue into the weekend. Highs will reach the 80s to near 90 this weekend with warm weather likely continuing through most of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Showers and storms likely. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 54

Tomorrow: Showers and storms likely. Breezy. Wind: NE/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 63

Tomorrow Night: Evening showers ending, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-15. Low: 49

Fri: High: 73 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 53 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 68 Sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 71 Mostly sunny; slight chance of evening storms.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 68 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

