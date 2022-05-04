Advertisement

Sedgwick, Butler County crews help retrieve vehicle from pond after chase

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - With help from fire crews in Sedgwick and Butler counties, Sumner County crews Tuesday night retrieved a vehicle from a pond after that vehicle was involved in a chase Monday night.

While details are slim, we do know the chase started in Sumner County and ended near 63rd Street South and Hydraulic when the vehicle being pursued went into the water.

Responding officers did not find the people who were inside the vehicle. Dive crews searched the pond Tuesday morning and didn’t find anyone. Crews returned Tuesday night to continue their search and remove the vehicle.

