Severe storm threat low, heavy rain chances high

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another storm system is heading our way, but we should stay on the stable side meaning showers and storms are likely, but severe weather is not. A few storms later today into tonight may produce small hail, but the chance of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes is near zero.

However, heavy rainfall is a concern. Most of the state will see between 1-2 inches of rainfall through Thursday, but south-central Kansas could pick-up nearly three inches of rain leading to some minor, localized flooding.

A weather pattern change will arrive by the end of the week. A ridge of high pressure will push-out the storm chances allowing temperatures to climb. Highs in the 70s on Friday will soar into the 80s and 90s over Mother’s Day Weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; numerous showers and storms. Wind: E 10-20. High: 59.

Tonight: Cloudy; numerous showers and storms. Wind: E/NE 10-15. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; showers/storms likely. Wind: NE/W 15-25; gusty. High: 64.

Fri: Low: 48. High: 74. Becoming mostly sunny, milder.

Sat: Low: 53. High: 82. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 88. Sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: Low: 68. High: 90. Sunny, windy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 69. High: 87. Mostly sunny; isolated late-day storms.

